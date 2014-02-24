REUTERS INSIDER LIVE-Watch BOJ governor's press conference (Japanese only)
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda delivers his post-policy meeting press conference. Japanese language only.
SYDNEY Feb 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has encouraged Ukraine to begin discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on an assistance package as soon as possible once a transitional government is in place in Kiev.
Lew spoke with Arseny Yatsenyuk, a member of Ukraine's interim leadership, while returning to Washington from the G20 meeting in Sydney, where there was broad support for an IMF-based package, according to a Treasury official.
The United States, together with Europe and others in the international community, were ready to supplement an IMF programme to cushion the impact of reforms on low-income Ukrainians, the official said.
Ukraine's interim leadership pledged on Sunday to put the country back on course for European integration now Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich had been ousted from the presidency.
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese government bonds firmed on Thursday after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady, with JGBs tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries when the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates as expected but did not signal any changes to its outlook.
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy