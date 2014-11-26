VILNIUS Nov 26 Lithuania may supply weapons to
Ukraine as part of military aid it promised to help Kiev fight
pro-Russian separatists, the Lithuanian defence minister told
Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
NATO countries have so far been reluctant to arm non-member
Ukraine against the well-equipped rebels in order to avoid
provoking Russia, although the United States is providing
Ukraine with non-lethal military equipment.
Before a ceasefire came into effect on Sept. 5, the
Russian-backed fighters inflicted heavy losses on government
forces as they battled to claim parts of Ukraine's east. Kiev
says more than 150 government troops have died since the truce
began.
Lithuania, which last month launched its own liquefied
natural gas (LNG) import terminal to safeguard against a
potential Russian gas cut-off, is taking an increasingly
assertive stance against its former imperial overlord.
"All things should be on the table," Lithuanian Defence
Minister Juozas Olekas said when asked whether the Baltic state
could support Ukraine with weaponry.
"We've agreed (with Ukraine) that they will check what they
need and we will check what we can send them, and then we will
find a final conclusion - what we can do, how we can support,"
he said.
During a visit to Kiev this week, Lithuanian President Dalia
Grybauskaite and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko announced
at a joint press conference that Lithuania would be providing
Ukraine with military aid, but did not specify if this would
include weaponry or be of the non-lethal kind.
Grybauskaite has angered Russia by branding it a "terrorist
state" for its role in eastern Ukraine and because Russian
customs no longer allow Lithuanian-registered trucks to carry
goods into the country.
The United Nations says more than 4,300 people have been
killed overall in the conflict in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Niklas Pollard and
Raissa Kasolowsky)