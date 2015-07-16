(Adds Naftogaz comment)
KIEV, July 16 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday it was
considering granting a $300 million trade finance loan to
Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz to buy gas on the European
market.
Ukraine has sought to cut its reliance on gas from Russia
and earlier this month stopped buying Russian supplies
altogether due to a long-running pricing dispute.
"The project aims at supporting the policy of the government
of Ukraine to make Naftogaz operations financially sustainable
... (and) eliminating the need for budget subsidies," the EBRD
said in a statement.
If approved, the money will be disbursed no earlier than
September, Naftogaz said in a separate statement.
Ukraine's government has ordered Naftogaz to borrow $1
billion to create a fund to finance the purchase, transport and
storage of gas.
Naftogaz is tasked with creating the fund using agreements
with foreign creditors under state guarantees. According to
analysts' calculations, a $1 billion loan would allow Ukraine to
buy around 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas.
Ukraine is in talks with the EBRD, the World Bank and the
International Monetary Fund.
This month the head of the EBRD said the bank could invest
hundreds of millions of dollars in Ukraine's energy sector this
year, but that any investment would depend on Kiev implementing
long-promised energy sector reforms.
Ukraine has about 12 bcm of gas in reserve and hopes to
store about 18 billion cubic metres (bcm) by mid-autumn from its
own supply and from Europe.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Additional reporting by
Alessandra Prentice; Editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)