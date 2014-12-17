BRUSSELS Dec 17 The International Monetary Fund estimates Ukraine needs another $15 billion in financing to withstand an economic crisis but the European Union has only limited capacity to help, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine will need more help. The assessment of Ukraine's financing gap has been completed by the IMF. Ukraine will need $15 billion in addition to what is already planned," he told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

An IMF team visited Kiev last week for talks on its existing $17 billion bailout package. Media reports have said the IMF identified a $15 billion shortfall but it is the first time the figure has been confirmed by an EU official. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Susan Fenton)