BRUSSELS Dec 17 The International Monetary Fund
estimates Ukraine needs another $15 billion in financing to
withstand an economic crisis but the European Union has only
limited capacity to help, European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday.
"Ukraine will need more help. The assessment of Ukraine's
financing gap has been completed by the IMF. Ukraine will need
$15 billion in addition to what is already planned," he told the
European Parliament in Strasbourg.
An IMF team visited Kiev last week for talks on its existing
$17 billion bailout package. Media reports have said the IMF
identified a $15 billion shortfall but it is the first time the
figure has been confirmed by an EU official.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Susan Fenton)