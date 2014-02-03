BRIEF-Sunshine Heart files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 mln
* Lumena Pharmaceuticals Inc - had filed for IPO of up to $75 million on April 2, 2014 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n92leH)
LONDON, March 21 The euro climbed to six-week highs and French bonds and stocks rallied on Tuesday after centrist Emmanuel Macron's performance in a television debate raised expectations he would win France's presidential election over the far-right's Marine Le Pen.