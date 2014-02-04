POLITICAL UNREST > Ukraine leader said to rule out force, eye early elections > Ally of Ukraine leader says force won't be used -report > US in early talks with EU on Ukraine financial support > EU plays down reports of large-scale aid for Ukraine > Ukraine's Yanukovich returns to work, street protests go on > Ukraine activist vows to fight for democracy after "torture" > Ukraine frees tortured activist as president returns to work > Ukrainian opposition buoyed by wave of Western support > West and Russia accuse each other of "coercing" Ukraine > Ukraine president signs conditional amnesty, currency slumps > UN urges Ukraine to scrap curbs on freedom of speech > Russia to await new Ukraine government before giving credit > U.S. readies financial sanctions against Ukraine > Europe cannot turn its back on Ukraine, Polish PM says > Options narrow for Yanukovich as Kiev heaves with violence ECONOMIC/FINANCIAL > Ukraine hryvnia's steady slide may spook household depositors > Ukraine's dollar bonds rise on talk of Western support > Ukraine's Naftogas says may fail to pay Gazprom on time > Moody's downgrades Ukraine's sovereign rating > Ukraine hryvnia tumbles 2.5 pct vs dollar > S&P lowers ratings on Ukraine due political turmoil > Ukraine expects $2 billion tranche of Russian aid soon > Ukraine's economy cushioned so far against unrest ANALYSIS, FEATURES > First stirrings of dissent in Ukraine's eastern heartlands > Who is that masked man? Kiev's Pianist-Extremist > Violent far-right group drives agenda on Kiev streets