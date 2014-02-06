LATEST NEWS & ANALYSIS
> Putin aide warns US on Ukraine, says Russia could act
> First stirrings of dissent in Ukraine's eastern heartlands
> Barricades tell of stalemate in Kiev
> Ukraine parliament to work on constitution bill
> Activist forced to admit being U.S. spy under torture
> Ukraine's currency pays price for confrontation
> "Time is on our side," says EU in showdown over Ukraine
> EU's Ashton calls for dialogue, offers aid for reform
> Kremlin says no need to review gas deals - if Kiev pays
> Ukraine president replaces security chiefs
> Hryvnia's steady slide may spook household depositors
ECONOMIC/FINANCIAL
> Sliding Ukraine hryvnia cracks 9 per dollar
> Ukraine sets another corn crop record -attache
> Protests hurting Ukraine economy -interim PM
> Moody's cuts some Ukrainian bank ratings
> Ukraine current account deficit widens in 2013
> Ukraine's dollar bonds rise on talk of Western support
> Ukraine's Naftogas says may fail to pay Gazprom on time
> Moody's downgrades Ukraine's sovereign rating
> S&P lowers ratings on Ukraine due political turmoil
> Ukraine expects $2 billion tranche of Russian aid soon
> Ukraine's economy cushioned so far against unrest
ANALYSIS, FEATURES
> Options narrow for Yanukovich as Kiev heaves with violence
> Who is that masked man? Kiev's Pianist-Extremist
> Violent far-right group drives agenda on Kiev streets
POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS
> Ukrainian opposition seeks to cut president's powers
> German foreign minister threatens sanctions against Ukraine
> Ukraine leader said to rule out force, eye early elections
> US in early talks with EU on Ukraine financial support
> EU plays down reports of large-scale aid for Ukraine
> Ukraine's Yanukovich returns to work, street protests go on
> Ukraine activist vows to fight for democracy after "torture"
> Ukraine frees tortured activist as president returns to work
> Ukrainian opposition buoyed by wave of Western support
> West and Russia accuse each other of "coercing" Ukraine
> Ukraine president signs conditional amnesty, currency slumps
> UN urges Ukraine to scrap curbs on freedom of speech
> Russia to await new Ukraine government before giving credit
> Options narrow for Yanukovich as Kiev heaves with violence