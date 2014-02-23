TOP STORIES > Ukraine sets European course after ouster of Yanukovich > U.S. wants Ukraine to remain unified, cautions Russia > Russia says Ukraine opposition flouted deal and seized power > Russia recalls ambassador in Ukraine for consultations > Ukraine's new rulers dismantle Yanukovich power structure > Ukrainians gawp as Yanukovich's luxury estate opened to public > Tension turns to triumph for Ukrainian protesters > EU says ready to do Ukraine trade deal once new government in > Merkel, Putin say Ukraine must remain intact > Ukraine's Tymoshenko says she does not want to be PM > Ukrainians turn Kiev street into shrine to their dead > Snipers sow fear and death in Kiev's urban conflict ANALYSIS > Russia's Putin faces tough choices over Ukraine > After day of drama, who rules Ukraine? > Ukraine's Tymoshenko out of jail, still divisive > Russia, Belarus, UAE? Few options for Ukraine's ousted leader > West faces daunting task to rescue Ukraine after uprising > Ukrainian leader moved after oligarchs spoke out BACKGROUND > Ukraine's turmoil is born of history and geography > In Ukraine standoff, echoes of U.S.-Russia Cold War tensions > Leaked tapes underline EU-U.S. split over Ukraine sanctions > Violent far-right group drives agenda on Kiev streets