MOSCOW May 12 Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region will not participate in a presidential election on May 25, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing one of the region's separatist leaders.

A day after holding a referendum on self-rule, which has been condemned by Kiev and the West, organisers in Luhansk said the vote showed that 96.2 percent supported autonomy for the region.

"As of today, we are now the Republic of Luhansk, which believes it to be inappropriate and perhaps even stupid to hold a presidential election," the agency cited a spokesman for the pro-Russian separatists. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)