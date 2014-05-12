MOSCOW May 12 Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region
will not participate in a presidential election on May 25,
Russia's RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing one of the
region's separatist leaders.
A day after holding a referendum on self-rule, which has
been condemned by Kiev and the West, organisers in Luhansk said
the vote showed that 96.2 percent supported autonomy for the
region.
"As of today, we are now the Republic of Luhansk, which
believes it to be inappropriate and perhaps even stupid to hold
a presidential election," the agency cited a spokesman for the
pro-Russian separatists.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)