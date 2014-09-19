REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 19 The chief executive of Russia's top non-state oil company Lukoil said on Friday his firm was evaluating the implications of Western sanctions on its joint venture with France's Total.
The United States has imposed sanctions on leading Russian energy companies including Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, preventing U.S. firms from supporting their activities in exploration or production from deep water, Arctic offshore or shale projects.
Lukoil was planning to drill for tight oil in Siberia with Total. Total is also developing the $27 billion Yamal liquefied natural gas project with Russia's second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek, and China's CNPC. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.