KIEV Feb 28 Switzerland's freezing of bank
accounts linked to the family of ousted Ukrainian President
Viktor Yanukovich could reduce coal exports from Ukraine, a
company owned by his son warned on Friday.
In a statement to Reuters, a Ukrainian conglomerate, the
Mako Group, based in Yanukovich's political stronghold Donetsk,
in eastern Ukraine, confirmed it was 100 percent owned by
Oleksander Yanukovich, a son of the former president. His and
Oleksander's foreign assets were frozen by Switzerland, Austria
and Liechtenstein earlier in the day.
Asked by Reuters to respond to the Swiss measures, the
company said it had yet to be informed, but would seek the
advice of lawyers if the reports proved true.
Mako said that its Swiss arm - the Mako Trading Company
(Switzerland) - "carries out legal trading activity (coal
exports) from Ukraine to more than 20 countries".
Accounts of the firm were transparent and fully audited, and
all appropriate taxes were paid in Switzerland, it said.
The statement said: "We also want to emphasize that in the
event of the accounts of Mako trading being effectively blocked,
this will lead to a suspension of the company's exports of coal
from Ukraine." This would only cost the country foreign
currency, it said.
