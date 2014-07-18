By Siva Govindasamy
KUALA LUMPUR, July 18
late-night phone call, another rush to the airport, where
familiar faces in a familiar setting tried to make sense of
nearly 300 more lives lost in the second disaster to strike
Malaysia Airlines in the space of just a few months.
For a company and a nation still struggling to come to terms
with the unsolved disappearance of Flight MH370 on March 8,
Thursday's apparent shooting down of another Boeing 777 over
eastern Ukraine was a devastating blow.
"For something like this to happen, just four months after
MH370, just when we were beginning to get on with life, it is
just very difficult to take," one airline executive told Reuters
at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, sobbing as he spoke.
"You can't imagine how draining it is, how emotional it is.
Everyone can't believe this is happening again, we are going
through all of the emotions once again."
After the earlier tragedy, politicians and airline officials
were slow to acknowledge the plane had gone missing en route
from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and then gave confusing, sometimes
contradictory statements.
On Thursday, the news began to filter in just after 11 p.m.
local time that something had gone wrong with Flight MH17
scheduled from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. Soon after, Malaysian
Airline System Bhd executives were awakened and
dispatched to the airport to help set up emergency operations,
according to interviews with company officials.
"When we entered the room, we looked around and saw the same
colleagues, the same familiar faces, that we saw during MH370,"
said one government official. "And almost everyone was sighing.
Gosh, we could not believe that something like this was
happening once again."
By 11:30 p.m., Malaysia Airlines (MAS) officials knew from
television footage and then confirmation from Ukraine
authorities that the plane had gone down. The airline announced
on its official Twitter feed that it had lost contact with the
aircraft - a change from the March disaster when it was roundly
criticised for waiting six hours before acknowledging MH370 was
missing.
Before midnight, the officials realised that the 298
passengers and crew were most likely dead.
"People knew the drill this time around - everyone was
focused on what they had to do," the government official said.
"MAS, the government, the different agencies, the politicians.
Everyone had a role and they knew what it was."
PRE-DAWN CALL
This time, the decision was made early that there would be
only one spokesperson - Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, who
was had only been appointed late last month.
Before dawn, Prime Minister Najib Razak spoke with U.S.
President Barack Obama and issued a detailed statement spelling
out what had happened and vowing swift justice for the
perpetrators.
"We were better prepared for this, we got the statements out
fast and verified everything quickly," a second government
official said.
Oliver McGee, a former senior U.S. Transportation Department
official, said it was unprecedented for a commercial airline to
suffer two tragedies in such rapid succession with more than 530
people dead.
"Malaysia Airlines is now in the fog of the greatest crisis
in international aviation safety and security history," McGee
said. "I don't see how Malaysia is going to recover from this as
a firm."
Defence Minister and former Transport Minister Hishammuddin
Hussein, the public face of the government during the MH370
crisis, tweeted early Friday morning that he was asking the
military to confirm reports that the aircraft had been shot
down.
"MH17: If indeed our plane was brought down, those
responsible WILL be brought to justice!" he wrote.
