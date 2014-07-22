KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 Black boxes from the
Malaysian jetliner downed over eastern Ukraine will be sent to a
lab in the United Kingdom, said Malaysia's deputy transport
minister on Tuesday.
"The procedure is to have the black boxes sent to the
nearest lab that is authorized by the ICAO for analysis," said
Aziz Kaprawi to Reuters.
The two black boxes are now in the possession of Malaysian
authorities after Prime Minister Najib Razak brokered a deal
late on Monday with eastern Ukraine's separatists leader to
handover the evidence that could shed light on the downing of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 last Thursday.
Aziz said that the black boxes will travel directly from
Ukraine to a lab under the Air Accidents Investigations Branch
in the U.K.
The plane was shot down by a ground-to-air missile last
Thursday in eastern Ukraine while en route from Amsterdam to
Kuala Lumpur.
(Reporting By Trinna Leong, editing by John Stonestreet)