KUALA LUMPUR Nov 5 Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte on Wednesday stressed the importance of a thorough,
independent investigation of the shooting down of Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH17 before any decision on where
those responsible should face trial.
The Dutch have the lead role in investigating the downing of
the Boeing 777 aircraft, which crashed over rebel-held territory
in eastern Ukraine in July with the loss of all 298 people
aboard, two thirds of them Dutch.
With the crash site too dangerous to access due to fighting,
they have been relying mostly on publicly available information
to carry out a remote investigation.
"What we now have to do is through the independent safety
boards to exactly understand what happened and the public
prosecutors have to work on the prosecution which follows from
this," Rutte said, when asked if the International Criminal
Court was the right venue for any trial.
"Then it has to be decided at what court it should take
place. As we see things now, it is not most likely that the
International Criminal Court is most suited to this."
Rutte was on a one-day visit to Kuala Lumpur to meet his
Malaysian counterpart, Najib Razak. Rutte flew from Amsterdam on
Flight MH19, re-named from MH17 after the disaster.
Dutch authorities were able to reach the site of the crash
for the first time in weeks on Oct 31, as the fighting between
government forces and pro-Russian rebels took a pause, Rutte
said earlier.
Kiev blames pro-Russian separatists for the airliner's
destruction. Russia says a Ukrainian military aircraft shot it
down.
A report by the Dutch safety board said in September that
MH17 crashed after a "large number of high-energy objects"
penetrated its fuselage.
Dutch authorities leading the investigation of the crash
have been criticized by relatives of victims and lawmakers, who
say not enough progress has been made.
Officials say cold weather and continuing hostilities are
making progress slow.
Najib said Malaysia was expected to be a full member of the
investigation team.
"Malaysia will be very professional," said Najib. "There is
no reason to doubt that when Malaysia becomes a full member of
the team... then it will be very evident that we will play a
very constructive role."
