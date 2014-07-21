By Siva Govindasamy
| KUALA LUMPUR, July 22
agreement with Aleksander Borodai, leader of the separatist
group in eastern Ukraine, to retrieve the bodies of the victims
of MH17, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Tuesday.
They have also reached an agreement to hand over the two
black boxes from the Malaysia Airlines Boeing
777-200ER, which crashed in Ukraine on 17 July with 298 people
on board, Razak told a news conference.
Independent international investigators have also been
guaranteed safe access to the crash site to begin a full
investigation, he said.
"In recent days, we have been working behind the scenes to
establish contact with those in charge of the MH17 crash site.
That contact has now been made," Razak said in a televised
speech.
"Under difficult and fluid circumstances, we have been
discussing the problems that have occupied us all: securing
vital evidence from the aircraft, launching an independent
investigation, and above all recovering the remains of those who
lost their lives."
Under the agreement, the remains of 282 people will be moved
by train from Torez to Kharkiv. There, they will be handed over
to representatives from the Netherlands. Razak did not say what
had happened to the remaining bodies.
The remains will then be flown to Amsterdam on board a Dutch
C130 Hercules military aircraft, together with six members of
the Malaysian team who will be on the train.
After forensic work has been completed, the remains of
Malaysian citizens will then be flown to Malaysia.
Razak added that at 9 pm Ukraine time on Monday, the two
black boxes from the aircraft will be handed over to a Malaysian
team in Donetsk.
Finally, international investigators will be guaranteed safe
access to the crash site and allowed to start an investigation,
he said.
"I must stress that although agreement has been reached,
there remain a number of steps required before it is completed,"
said Razak.
"There is work still to be done, work which relies on
continued communication in good faith. Mr Borodai and his people
have so far given their co-operation."
Once this is done, the investigation can "truly begin", he
added so that "justice may be done".
"In recent days, there were times I wanted to give greater
voice to the anger and grief that the Malaysian people feel. And
that I feel. But sometimes, we must work quietly in the service
of a better outcome," said Razak.
(Editing by Larry King)