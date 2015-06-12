KIEV, June 12 Fighting in east Ukraine has
damaged a gas pipeline, leaving three towns, including the port
city of Mariupol, without gas supplies for up to two days, gas
transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said on Friday.
"Gas supplies to Mariupol, Berdyansk and Volnovakha will be
suspended for the duration of the repair work. This emergency
situation will not affect gas transit to Europe," Ukrtransgaz
said in a statement.
Mariupol, a southeastern government-controlled city on the
Sea of Azov, is home to two of Ukraine's largest steel plants
belonging to steelmaker Metinvest.
Metinvest did not immediately comment on any impact of the
gas cut on production at its plants.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)