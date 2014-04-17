KIEV, April 17 Ukraine's interior minister said on Thursday that three pro-Russian separatists were killed in shooting that broke out overnight in the town of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

"According to preliminary data, three attackers were killed, 13 wounded and 63 detained," Arsen Avakov said in a post on Facebook. (Reporting by Steve Gutterman; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Ron Popeski)