KIEV, June 12 Two of Ukraine's largest steel
plants are in a critical situation and may have to cut
production, owner Metinvest said on Friday, after fighting in
the separatist east severed gas supplies to the port city of
Mariupol and two other towns.
Mariupol, a southeastern government-controlled city on the
Sea of Azov, lies close to the frontline with rebel territories.
Metinvest's Ilyich and Azov Steel plants employ 10 percent of
Mariupol's population.
The interior ministry accused rebels on Friday of shelling
the pipeline, causing damage which gas transport monopoly
Ukrtransgaz said had left three towns, including Mariupol,
without gas supplies for up to two days.
"The situation (at the plants) ...is critical. They are
considering switching the blast furnaces to low run and limiting
their steelmaking and rolling processes," Metinvest said in a
statement.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said Russia-backed had
deliberately targeted the pipeline in a bid to destabilise
Mariupol.
"They're doing this on purpose to sow panic in Mariupol, to
shut down the factories so that people don't get wages. It's
part of the Russian plan," he said in a government meeting.
Rebel officials denied responsibility for the attack on the
pipeline around 100 km north of Mariupol. "The area indicated by
Ukrainian authorities is beyond the reach of our mortars,"
separatist news service DAN quoted them as saying.
The industrial hub has been under threat from rebel attacks
for months despite a ceasefire deal. Control of the city would
help the rebels form a corridor to the Crimea peninsula which
Russia annexed from Ukraine last year.
Production has fallen significantly at the plants since
fighting erupted last April but they have kept working despite
severe supply disruptions.
Output at Ilyich, which is producing around half as much
steel as before the conflict, was 1.1 million tonnes in the
first four months of 2015, while Azov Steel produced 590,000
tonnes in the first quarter.
Overall, steel production in Ukraine was down by 28 percent
to 9.247 million tonnes in the first five months of 2015
compared with the same period last year, producers' union
Metalurgprom said this month.
Steel, chemical and agricultural goods make up the majority
of Ukraine's exports.
