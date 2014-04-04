METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
KIEV, April 4 McDonald's has suspended work at its restaurants in Crimea for "manufacturing reasons", the U.S. fast food chain said on Friday, adding it hoped to resume work as soon as possible.
In a statement on its Ukrainian website, McDonald's said it would offer its employees in Crimea work at "any other McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine" and would help relocate them. (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.