* Ceasefire frayed by shelling
* Russia faces new European Union sanctions
* PM says ban on food imports will help Russia
(Adds domestic production of planes, EU decision)
By Elizabeth Piper
MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russia signalled on Monday it
might ban Western airlines from flying over its territory as
part of an "asymmetrical" response to new European Union
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
Blaming the West for damaging the Russian economy by
triggering "stupid" sanctions, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
said Moscow would press on with measures to reduce reliance on
imports, starting with increasing output of domestic aircraft.
Medvedev suggested Russia should have hit back harder over
the action by the United States and European Union to punish
Moscow for its role in Ukraine, saying it had been too patient
in the worst confrontation with the West since the Cold War.
"If there are sanctions related to the energy sector, or
further restrictions on Russia's financial sector, we will have
to respond asymmetrically," he told Russian daily Vedomosti,
adding the airlines of "friendly countries" were allowed to fly
over Russia.
"If Western carriers have to bypass our airspace, this could
drive many struggling airlines into bankruptcy. This is not the
way to go. We just hope our partners realise this at some
point," he said in the interview published on Monday.
After suggesting it would hold off imposing new sanctions to
give Moscow time to show it was resolving the Ukraine conflict,
the European Union said on Monday it would press ahead with
implementing the new measures later in the day.
An EU diplomat said Russia's top oil producers and pipeline
operators Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft were on its list
of state-owned firms that would not be allowed to raise capital
or borrow on European markets.
A shaky ceasefire agreed on Friday in Ukraine has done
little to convince some Western countries that Russia is
committed to resolving the conflict in the country's east which
has killed more than 3,000 people.
Shelling resumed near the port of Mariupol on the Sea of
Azov on Saturday only hours after Russian President Vladimir
Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko agreed in a phone
call that the truce was holding. The ceasefire was largely
holding on Monday despite sporadic violations.
STUPID SANCTIONS
Medvedev, who was once seen as the liberally-minded foil to
Putin but now increasingly delivers harsh messages, said leaders
in Ukraine should seize on Russian proposals for a peace plan
which would leave separatists in control of large areas of
territory in eastern Ukraine.
"Now comes the delicate work of achieving a durable peace,"
he said. "I hope that these efforts will succeed."
The sanctions, he said, had done little to bring "calm in
Ukraine".
"They are wide of the mark, as the vast majority of
political leaders recognise. Unfortunately, we are seeing the
inertia of a certain way of thinking and the temptation to use
force in international relations," he said.
He acknowledged Russia's economy had hit problems, and that
growth would reach half a percent this year "or perhaps slightly
more". But sanctions had spurred Russian efforts to become more
self-sufficient, including in aircraft production, he said.
Russia "must of course continue on the course of increasing
the number of aircraft that are produced in Russia and aircraft
parts", RIA news agency quoted him as saying.
Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Russia and China
planned to sign an agreement in October on joint-production of a
long-haul, wide-body aircraft and that Russia planned to double
output of the Sukhoi Superjet.
He gave no other details of the planned venture with Beijing
but Russia has been stepping up cooperation with Asia in many
areas to reduce dependence on Europe or the United States as the
sanctions bite.
Russia's ban on food imports from the EU, United States,
Canada and Norway would also help Russia, Medvedev said, by
spurring domestic agriculture by forcing consumers to pay
attention to Russian produce and for farmers to modernise.
"We weren't the ones who started it. In fact, we were too
patient. There was an urge to retaliate sooner, but it was the
president's position not to respond," he said.
"But after several waves of sanctions, a decision had to be
taken. Importantly, this political decision is supported by the
vast majority of Russians."
(Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy
Heritage and Andrew Heavens)