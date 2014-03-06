MOSCOW, March 6 Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
said on Thursday Russia was simplifying procedures for native
Russian speakers who have lived in Russia or the former Soviet
Union to gain Russian citizenship.
"We are taking another step in this direction, we are
discussing a draft federal law to simplify obtaining citizenship
of the Russian Federation for foreign citizens or stateless
persons who are recognised as native Russian speakers," he was
quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
He added that it would apply to people who had lived in
Russia or on territory that was once part of the Russian empire
or the Soviet Union.