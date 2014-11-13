GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 21-month highs, dollar soft on Fed views
* Chicago Fed Evans says two more rate hikes likely this year
MOSCOW Nov 13 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Thursday sanctions must be abandoned to overcome problems in relations with the West after meeting U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of a meeting in Asia.
It is necessary "to abandon sanctions, move relations to a normal, working order, return to normal, calm, productive talks", Interfax news agency quoted Medvedev as saying in Myanmar, where he is attending a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
He was also quoted as saying he expected the rouble to firm eventually when the Russian economy found "its point of balance". (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Some Asian currencies take breather after last week's gains * Technical indicator suggests some Asia FX may be overbought * Won hits highest since October as local equities gain (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 21 Some Asian currencies weakened slightly on Tuesday as investors looked for fresh cues following the currencies' big gains last week on the U.S. Federal Reserve's moderately dovish stance. There was not much reacti
