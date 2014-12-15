MOSCOW Dec 15 Moving closer to the European
Union offers no panacea for Ukraine's financial problems and
will mean big losses in economic ties with Moscow, Russian Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an article published on Monday.
He said Moscow had for many years provided generous terms in
deals with Kiev which had helped build up Ukraine's economy but
the relationship would from now on be based on purely "rational
and pragmatic" terms that put Russian interests first.
"We will no longer support the Ukrainian economy. It is a
burden for us and to be honest, we are tired of it," he wrote in
Nezavisimaya Gazeta, a privately owned daily newspaper.
The article's publication coincided with a visit to Brussels
by Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk.
Relations between Kiev and Moscow have deteriorated since
the overthrow in February of a Moscow-backed president who had
spurned a trade pact with the EU. Russia then annexed the Crimea
peninsula and sided with separatists in eastern Ukraine, and
Kiev changed course back towards mainstream Europe.
Medvedev, long an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said
Ukraine faced the possibility of economic and social collapse
and the EU, which he accused of having a "neo-colonial" attitude
to Kiev, was wary of granting it more financial assistance.
He said Kiev would struggle to meet EU industry standards
and domestic products would be replaced by superior European
goods once an Association Agreement deepening trade ties with
the EU goes into force at the end of 2015.
EU membership may never come, he hinted, suggesting Kiev
could be left waiting at the altar.
Reiterating earlier threats, he said a customs union
grouping Russia and some other former Soviet republics would
have to restrict the flow of goods from Ukraine to prevent cheap
goods flooding their markets - costing Kiev about $15 billion.
Medvedev, who was president for four years until 2012, made
clear Moscow would be tough in enforcing visa rules for
Ukrainians working in Russia, causing this group a potential $11
billion-$13 billion loss of earnings.
