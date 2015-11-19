MANILA Nov 19 Russia did not ask the West to lift sanctions against Moscow when it offered Ukraine a new debt restructuring deal, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"We did not ask for anything and we will not ask them, there is no point," Medvedev told journalists at a briefing on the sidelines of the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. "Sanctions have nothing to do with this debt."

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow had offered to restructure repayments for Ukraine's $3 billion Eurobond held by Russia into $1 billion tranches over the next three years.

