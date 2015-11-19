MANILA Nov 19 Russia did not ask the West to
lift sanctions against Moscow when it offered Ukraine a new debt
restructuring deal, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on
Thursday.
"We did not ask for anything and we will not ask them, there
is no point," Medvedev told journalists at a briefing on the
sidelines of the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)
summit. "Sanctions have nothing to do with this debt."
President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow had offered
to restructure repayments for Ukraine's $3 billion Eurobond held
by Russia into $1 billion tranches over the next three years.
