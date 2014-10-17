MILAN Oct 17 Energy bosses from Russia and
Ukraine met in Milan on Friday at the margins of a summit
between leaders from Asia and Europe, who urged an end to a
dispute between the countries that threatens winter gas
supplies.
A Ukrainian official, who declined to be named, said the
heads of Russian energy group Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz met
at a Milan hotel, and that Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuriy
Prodan and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as well as
officials from the European Union were scheduled to be present.
Gazprom Chief Executive Alexey Miller and Naftogaz CEO
Andriy Kobolyev were both seen arriving at the hotel, not far
from where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko met European leaders earlier in the
day.
A Reuters reporter saw both men enter the building before
going upstairs. Asked whether he was meeting Miller, Kobolyev
said: "I can't comment." Miller declined to comment when he left
the hotel about an hour later.
Gazprom, which controls the world's largest reserves of
natural gas and Naftogaz, which produces about 90 percent of
Ukraine's oil and gas, are at the centre of a dispute over gas
supply triggered by the wider crisis between Moscow and Kiev.
With winter approaching, the crisis risks disrupting gas
supplies to both Ukraine and Europe, which gets about a third of
its gas from Russia, half of which comes through Ukraine.
European Commissioner Jose Manuel Barroso said there would
be a meeting between officials from Russia, Ukraine and the
Commission in Brussels on energy next week.
"It's very important that we achieve further progress in
Brussels next week between Russia and Ukraine on the energy
issue," he told a news conference after the summit between Asian
and European leaders in Milan.
The European Union's executive hopes to broker a deal to
resolve a stand-off that has prompted Moscow to shut off gas
deliveries to Ukraine over what it says are more than $5 billion
in unpaid bills.
There was little sign of a breakthrough at the meeting
earlier between Putin, Poroshenko, Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President
Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron.
Merkel confirmed after the meeting that although there had
been progress on some issues of detail, the meeting had not
achieved a significant breakthrough in resolving the crisis.
