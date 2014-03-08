MOSCOW, March 8 Ukraine's ambassador to Russia
and a deputy Russian foreign minister held a "cordial" meeting
on Saturday, Moscow said, without giving details of any
discussion of Russian-occupied Crimea.
Envoy Vladimir Yelchenko met deputy minister Grigory
Karasin, the Russian foreign ministry said, and "issues of
Russo-Ukrainian relations were discussed in a cordial
atmosphere".
Russia has denounced the overthrow of Ukrainian President
President Viktor Yanukovich in mass protests last month as a
coup, and declared the country's interim leadership
illegitimate.
Russia has seized control of Crimea, a Ukrainian Black Sea
peninsula with a Russian-speaking majority, where overnight
confrontations between Russian troops and besieged Ukrainian
soldiers raised tensions further on Saturday.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday.
Ukraine was ready for talks with Russia, but Moscow must
first withdraw its troops, abide by international agreements and
halt its support for "separatists and terrorists".
He said he had requested a second telephone call with
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The two premiers spoke
on March 1, the only high-level contact between the countries
since the crisis began.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)