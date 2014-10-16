MILAN Oct 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko are looking to patch up a
faltering ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and resolve a dispute
over natural gas supplies when they meet in Milan on Friday.
The pair are expected to talk one-on-one on the sidelines of
a Europe-Asia summit, and hold broader discussions with EU
leaders alarmed at the potential for their dispute to trigger
wider international unrest.
The West has imposed sanctions on Russia for its annexation
of Crimea earlier this year and its support of pro-Russian
separatists fighting in the east of Ukraine, reviving memories
of the Cold War hostilities of the 20th century.
European leaders arriving in Milan on Thursday appeared to
put the blame on Moscow for dozens of deaths in constant
violations of a ceasefire agreed by Putin and Poroshenko last
month in Minsk.
"It is obviously above all Russia's task to make clear that
the Minsk plan is adhered to," said German Chancellor Angela
Merkel told reporters. "Unfortunately, there are still a lot of
shortcomings but it will be important to look for a dialogue
here."
Europe fears Russia's decision to cut gas supplies to
Ukraine because of unpaid bills could threaten disruptions in
the gas flow to the rest of the continent this winter and is
working hard to broker a deal.
Russia is Europe's biggest gas supplier, meeting around a
third of demand, and the European Union gets about half of the
Russian gas it uses via Ukraine.
The stand-off over pricing is the third in a decade between
Moscow and Kiev, though this time tensions are higher because of
the fighting in eastern Ukraine.
"HOPEFUL"
Kiev and its Western backers accuse Moscow of aiding a
pro-Russian separatist revolt in eastern Ukraine by providing
troops and arms. Russia denies the charges but says it has a
right to defend the interests of the region's Russian-speaking
majority.
Launching the Milan diplomacy, Merkel saw Poroshenko on
Thursday evening. "The meeting went very well and we have seen a
great demonstration of support for Ukraine," the Ukrainian
president told reporters afterwards.
Putin warned on Thursday that Russia will reduce gas
supplies to Europe if Ukraine steals from the transit pipeline
to cover its own needs, although he added that he was "hopeful"
it would not come to that.
"I can reassure you that there will be no crisis that could
be blamed on Russian participants in energy cooperation," Putin
told reporters during a visit to Serbia. But, he said, "there
are big transit risks."
Germany is Europe's biggest buyer of Russian gas, paying
Russian exporter Gazprom around $15 billion a year. EU
members such as Bulgaria and Slovakia are almost entirely
reliant on Russian gas imported via Ukraine.
Vygaudas Usackas, the EU's ambassador to Russia, said
earlier this week there were "positive signs" that a deal might
be within reach.
"It seems like we are entering a more promising and positive
chapter of the whole puzzle about the crisis in and around
Ukraine," he told Reuters.
However, it was not clear how much progress might be made in
finding a lasting answer to the eastern Ukraine conflict.
More than 3,600 people have died in the area since fighting
broke out in mid-April when armed separatists declared they were
setting up their own state.
Although Putin announced this week that Russian troops near
the border with Ukraine would be pulled back, Western officials
want to see clear evidence that Moscow is acting on this.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will host Friday's
meeting, which will also be attended by Merkel, French President
Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron as
well as Herman Van Rompuy, the chairman of European Union
leaders, and EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
