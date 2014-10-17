UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
* Markets look ahead to U.S. interest rate decision (Updates prices)
(Corrects name in headline)
MILAN Oct 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande for a second time on Friday to look for a way of resolving the crisis in Ukraine.
The four leaders, along with aides, met in a hotel in central Milan at the margins of a summit between Asian and European leaders, according to a pooled media report.
Earlier in the day, the four met with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and British Prime Minister David Cameron for talks that a Kremlin spokesman later described as difficult and full of disagreements. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk and Elizabeth Pineau; writing by James Mackenzie)
* Markets look ahead to U.S. interest rate decision (Updates prices)
* But Adani says will provide India with cleaner coal, create jobs
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan and Indonesia next month, sources said on Monday, as part of an Asian tour amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia".