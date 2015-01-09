* Steinmeier urges full implementation of Minsk agreement
* Four Ukrainian soldiers killed in attacks by separatists
(Adds Klimkin, Ukraine military spokesman)
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN/KIEV, Jan 9 The foreign ministers of
France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Berlin on
Monday to discuss the situation in eastern Ukraine and the
implementation of the Minsk peace plan, Germany said on Friday.
The ministers held a telephone conference and agreed to see
each other on Monday to continue their efforts at resolving the
crisis, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.
"On Monday, we want to make another attempt to overcome the
obstacles," Steinmeier said. "But it's still a long and bumpy
road before the Minsk agreement is fully implemented."
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has invited the leaders
of Russia, France and Germany to talks in Kazakhstan's capital
Astana on Jan. 15 in an attempt to restore peace.
However, Germany and France have raised doubts on whether
such a four-way summit can take place without further progress
on the Minsk peace plan, which was agreed in September.
On Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said all 12 points in
the protocol had to be fully implemented before the EU could
consider easing sanctions against Russia.
The talks in Berlin on Monday would prepare for "a possible
meeting at the highest level", Ukraine Foreign Minister Pavlo
Klimkin said on the fringes of a meeting of the Christian Social
Union (CSU) -- sister party to Merkel's conservatives.
"What counts is a result and what we understand as a result
is an effective ceasefire and the complete implementation of the
Minsk agreement," Klimkin said.
More than 4,700 people have been killed in fighting between
Kiev's forces and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine since
last April. The conflict has provoked the worst crisis in
relations between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
In Kiev, a military spokesman said four more Ukrainian
soldiers had been killed in attacks by separatists in the past
24 hours in a further violation of a September ceasefire.
He suggested that the separatists were using weapons
smuggled into Ukraine in a Russian convoy that brought
humanitarian aid into the east of the country.
Though large-scale clashes have diminished in the conflict,
the September ceasefire has been regularly flouted despite
efforts to reinforce it.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin and Richard Balmforth
in Kiev; Editing by Crispian Balmer)