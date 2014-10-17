UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
* Markets look ahead to U.S. interest rate decision (Updates prices)
MILAN Oct 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Italy had not led to a breakthrough in the standoff over Ukraine.
"I cannot see a breakthrough here at all so far," Merkel said after top EU leaders met with Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the sidelines of an EU-Asia summit.
"We will continue to talk. There was progress on some details, but the main issue is continued violations of the territorial integrity of Ukraine," she added. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
* Markets look ahead to U.S. interest rate decision (Updates prices)
* But Adani says will provide India with cleaner coal, create jobs
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan and Indonesia next month, sources said on Monday, as part of an Asian tour amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia".