BERLIN, April 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the situation in Ukraine had become calmer in the weeks following the Minsk agreement but added that the ceasefire had not yet been fully implemented.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin with Merkel, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said separatists supported by Russian soldiers were still involved in fighting even though that had been reduced. He said 75 Ukrainian forces soldiers had been killed and many injured since the Minsk ceasefire agreement took effect on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Michelle Martin)