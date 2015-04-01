BERLIN, April 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday that the situation in Ukraine had become
calmer in the weeks following the Minsk agreement but added that
the ceasefire had not yet been fully implemented.
Speaking at a news conference in Berlin with Merkel,
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said separatists
supported by Russian soldiers were still involved in fighting
even though that had been reduced. He said 75 Ukrainian forces
soldiers had been killed and many injured since the Minsk
ceasefire agreement took effect on Feb. 15.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Michelle Martin)