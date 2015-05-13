BERLIN May 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday ahead of talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that an agreed ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow was still being violated on a regular basis.

Speaking alongside Poroshenko in Berlin, Merkel said: "Based on the Minsk agreement from February we have to observe that we are not yet where we want to be. We still don't have a complete ceasefire." (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Caroline Copley and Noah Barkin)