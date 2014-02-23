KIEV Feb 23 Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia
Tymoshenko, dramatically freed on Saturday as her arch-rival
President Viktor Yanukovich fled Kiev, drew support from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel during a phone call on Sunday,
Tymoshenko's press service said.
Merkel "congratulated Yulia Tymoshenko on her release and
expressed the certainty that her return to mainstream politics
would become one of the main factors in stabilising the
situation in Ukraine", a statement said.
Merkel said Tymoshenko's return to political life would also
contribute to preserving the unity of Ukraine and helping it
along the path of European reform, it added.