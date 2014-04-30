By Arno Schuetze
| FRANKFURT, April 30
FRANKFURT, April 30 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on Wednesday ruled out military intervention in the
dispute with Russia over Ukraine and said she was counting on a
diplomatic resolution to Europe's worst crisis since the Cold
War ended.
In a speech to about 1,200 people in Frankfurt, Germany's
financial capital, ahead of the European parliamentary elections
next month, Merkel said the lessons of two world wars in the
last century could not be forgotten.
"Would we have learned anything 100 years after the start of
World War One and 75 years after the start of World War Two if
we resorted to the same methods? No," said Merkel, whose country
has a deeply pacifist streak after those wars.
"I'll continue working towards a good partnership with
Russia," said Merkel.
"We will not resolve our conflicts in Europe with military
means. Military solutions can be excluded," she added to loud
applause.
Germany, which relies heavily on Russia for natural gas
supplies, has been trying to defuse tensions over Ukraine and is
seen in the West as reluctant to ratchet up sanctions against
Moscow.
An opinion poll for ARD television on Wednesday evening
showed that 72 percent of Germans are worried about the return
of a "cold war" between Russia and the West while only 18
percent are in favour of military support for Ukraine.
In Kiev earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine's acting president
Oleksander Turchinov said Ukraine's armed forces are on full
military alert in case of a Russian invasion and reiterated
concern over Russian troops massed on the border.
Merkel, who will visit U.S. President Barack Obama on
Friday, said it was important to keep talking.
"The bottom line is that we're counting on a diplomatic
solution. We're helping Ukraine on a difficult journey and we
want to continue having a reasonable partnership with Russia,"
she said.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; writing by Erik Kirschbaum;
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)