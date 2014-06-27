BRUSSELS, June 27 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel warned on Friday that the European Union would respond
decisively if there were not quick progress in implementing
Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko's peace plan.
"We expect progress in the next hours. If we don't see any
steps forward on any of the points then we are also prepared to
take drastic measures," she told journalists in Brussels.
The EU signed an historic free-trade pact with Ukraine on
Friday and warned that it could impose more sanctions on Moscow
unless pro-Russian rebels act to wind down the crisis in the
east of the country by Monday.
(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Alexandra Hudson in
Berlin; Editing by Stephen Brown)