BERLIN, March 24 Russia's stance on an OSCE
mission in Ukraine was the only encouraging signal to come out
of a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday, a German government
spokesman said.
Russia agreed on Friday with the 56 other members of the
OSCE rights and security group to send a monitoring mission to
Ukraine, but said the group had no mandate in Crimea, which
Moscow annexed after voters on the Black Sea peninsula chose to
join Russia in a referendum dismissed by Western states as a
sham.
"There is an agreement between the chancellor and Putin that
the OSCE mission is a welcome step ... and from our point of
view, this is positive," German government spokesman Steffen
Seibert said on Monday. "The discussion did not yield any
progress on other issues."
