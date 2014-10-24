BERLIN Oct 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Friday to support a quick solution to Moscow's gas row with Ukraine before winter sets in, her office said in a statement.

Moscow and Kiev have agreed on a new price for Russian gas, but they are still at odds over the volumes to be supplied and the level of Ukraine's debt for previous supplies.

Ukraine holds a parliamentary election on the weekend, while separatists in the east have said they will hold a rival vote on Nov. 2. "The chancellor stressed, municipal elections in the east must be held in accordance with Ukrainian law," her office added.

