BERLIN Oct 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Friday
to support a quick solution to Moscow's gas row with Ukraine
before winter sets in, her office said in a statement.
Moscow and Kiev have agreed on a new price for Russian gas,
but they are still at odds over the volumes to be supplied and
the level of Ukraine's debt for previous supplies.
Ukraine holds a parliamentary election on the weekend, while
separatists in the east have said they will hold a rival vote on
Nov. 2. "The chancellor stressed, municipal elections in the
east must be held in accordance with Ukrainian law," her office
added.
