BERLIN, July 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday the pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine were well armed and some of their weapons appeared to be coming across the border from Russia.

"It is indeed the case that the separatists are heavily- armed and there are many indications that some these weapons have come across the border from Russia," she told a news conference in Berlin. "Therefore the border regime is of utmost importance to us." (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Michelle Martin)