KIEV May 24 One civilian has been killed and
two wounded in shelling of the Kiev-held town of Avdiyivka in
east Ukraine, the head of Donetsk regional police Vyacheslav
Abroskin said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
"For two days rebels were killing Avdiyivka. In fact they
were destroying it ... The town is without electricity and
running water. One young man was killed and two women seriously
wounded," he said.
Earlier on Sunday, steelmaker Metinvest it had halted
production at its Avdiyivka facility, one of Europe's biggest
coke plants, after heavy shelling on Saturday caused major
damage.
