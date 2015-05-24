KIEV May 24 Ukraine's largest steel company, Metinvest, said all production had been halted at its Avdiyivka coke plant in east Ukraine, after the factory was hit by a further round of heavy shelling on Saturday.

"This is the second powerful bombardment in the past few days ... The business has been stopped as a matter of urgency. coke production is halted. As soon as the situation stabilises, work to restore power supply to the factory will begin," Metinvest said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

On Thursday, one worker was killed and two wounded in what Metinvest described as the heaviest shelling of the plant since the declaration of a Ukraine ceasefire in mid-February.

