KIEV May 24 Ukraine's largest steel company,
Metinvest, said all production had been halted at its Avdiyivka
coke plant in east Ukraine, after the factory was hit by a
further round of heavy shelling on Saturday.
"This is the second powerful bombardment in the past few
days ... The business has been stopped as a matter of urgency.
coke production is halted. As soon as the situation stabilises,
work to restore power supply to the factory will begin,"
Metinvest said in a statement on its website on Sunday.
On Thursday, one worker was killed and two wounded in what
Metinvest described as the heaviest shelling of the plant since
the declaration of a Ukraine ceasefire in mid-February.
