* Russia, Ukraine remain promising markets for Metro
* So long as sanctions don't hit trade, demand is there
* Russia unit IPO delayed during political turmoil
* Next four to six weeks "decisive" for IPO plan
* Metro needs proceeds to expand in emerging markets
* Capital hike not an alternative to IPO
By Matthias Inverardi and Emma Thomasson
FRANKFURT, March 25 German retailer Metro
plans to keep investing in its fast-growing Russian
business despite the crisis in Ukraine, so long as threatened G7
sanctions do not influence trade flows, its chief executive told
Reuters.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned economic
sanctions could follow Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea
region, prompting her country's main trade body to warn of
"catastrophic losses" for more than 6,000 German companies which
do business with Russia.
The United States and European Union have so far imposed
asset freezes and travel bans on senior Russian and Crimean
officials.
But Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch said Russia - and
Ukraine - were still promising markets for Metro.
"As long as the sanctions against Russia do not influence
trade flows, they should have no impact on our business," Koch
said in an interview. "Purchasing power in Russia is there, the
demand for supplies is there."
Metro is Russia's fourth-biggest retailer behind X5
, Magnit and French chain Auchan. Its Russian
unit made a quarter of Metro's group operating profit in 2013
with sales of about $5 billion, some 9 percent of Metro's total.
However the company recently had to delay the stock market
listing of a quarter of its Russian cash-and-carry wholesale
operation - which had been expected to fetch at least 1 billion
euros ($1.38 billion) - owing to market turmoil.
Without money from the delayed IPO, Koch said Metro had
enough funds to speed up expansion in Russia in 2014 and 2015,
but would have to consider how to pay for further investment
after that.
"We want to do more in Russia, that's for sure," he said.
COMING WEEKS DECISIVE FOR IPO
Koch said the planned initial public offering had been well
received by investors and should still proceed if the turmoil in
Russian markets abated.
"The upcoming weeks will be important for the question of
when there will be an IPO," he said, suggesting this time frame
would show whether the situation could stabilise.
"The strategic significance and the economic attractiveness
of the transaction are still given in our view. But without a
stable environment a transaction is not reasonable," he added.
Shares in Metro have fallen sharply since the Ukraine
crisis, losing 19 percent so far this year compared to a 2.3
percent decline for the German mid-cap index.
Metro is a sprawling empire of 2,200 outlets in 32 countries
including cash-and-carry stores and Europe's largest consumer
electronics chain Media-Saturn which it sees as its most
promising businesses for the future. It also runs Real
hypermarkets and Kaufhof department stores in Germany.
CAPITAL PLANS
After years of cutting investment to see to mounting debts
from rapid international expansion, Metro wants to increase
capital spending to some 1.6 billion euros this financial year
from 1.2 billion the previous year.
Faced with weak consumer confidence and growing online
competition in the developed markets that make up two-thirds of
group sales, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer had hoped to use
the Russian IPO proceeds to cut debt and invest more in emerging
markets.
"We could open more stores not only in Russia but also in
China and Turkey, and perhaps soon in India. And we want to
invest in more established markets such as in Germany," Koch
said.
If the flotation does not go ahead, Metro will have to
reassess its options, Koch said, but he added a capital increase
was not the company's preferred option. If the flotation does go
ahead, Metro might also follow the same formula in other
emerging markets, although it has no current plans.
