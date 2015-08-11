(Adds quotes and details)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM Aug 11 Some of the debris recovered
from the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in eastern
Ukraine may be fragments of a Russian-made missile system, Dutch
prosecutors leading an international investigation said on
Tuesday.
MH17 crashed over territory held by pro-Russian rebels in
July 2014, killing all 298 aboard, who were mostly Dutch
citizens.
"The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigates several
parts, possibly originating from a Buk surface-air-missile
system," a statement from prosecutors said.
"The parts are of particular interest to the criminal
investigation as they can possibly provide more information
about who was involved in the crash of MH17."
Experts and Western governments have accused pro-Russian
rebels of shooting down the passenger aircraft, but Moscow says
it was hit by a Ukrainian fighter jet rocket.
Prosecutors said on Tuesday they would enlist the help of
weapons and forensics experts to establish the origins of the
parts.
"The forensic investigation is continuing and we cannot
speculate about its eventual outcome," prosecution spokesman Wim
de Bruin said.
Prosecutors from the countries affected most - Netherlands,
Malaysia, Belgium, Australia and Ukraine - are investigating the
crash, but it is not clear where, when or how any suspects would
be tried if they are identified. Russia vetoed a Dutch-led
proposal to establish a U.N. tribunal last month.
Separately, air crash investigators are meeting with the
Dutch Safety Board in the Netherlands this week to discuss
progress and see a reconstruction of the remains of the
aircraft, which were taken from the crash site in Ukraine to a
Dutch air force base.
The board, which is conducting the civilian investigation
into the cause of the crash, is expected to issue its final
report in October, but not to apportion blame.
