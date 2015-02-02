AMSTERDAM Feb 2 A Dutch search team recovered
human remains and wreckage from the crash site of Malaysia
Airlines flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine on Monday, the Dutch
government said.
The plane was shot down on July 17, killing 298 passengers
and crew, two-thirds of them Dutch. Forensics teams in the
Netherlands have so far identified 295 victims with DNA testing.
Dutch military and police officials, working with the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE),
found body parts near the town of Grabovo, close to the main
crash site, a statement said.
"They recovered personal belongings and some pieces of
wreckage that were found by residents," it said. The team
planned to continue the search in nearby villages if the
security situation in coming days permits.
Fighting between government forces and pro-Russian rebels
has surged in recent days after failed peace talks.
A Dutch-led, international investigation into how the plane
was brought down is ongoing. It is widely believed to have been
shot down by a ground-to-air missile fired from territory held
by pro-Russian insurgents.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)