By Toby Sterling
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Oct 12 The Dutch Safety Board,
issuing long-awaited findings on Tuesday of its investigation
into the crash of a Malaysian passenger plane over eastern
Ukraine, is expected to say it was downed by a Russian-made Buk
missile but not say who was responsible for firing it.
MH17 was shot down over territory held by pro-Russia rebels
in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people
aboard, most of them Dutch citizens.
Experts and Western governments believe rebels shot down the
aircraft, possibly mistaking it for a Ukrainian military plane.
Moscow has offered alternative theories, including that it might
have been shot down by a Ukrainian fighter, or by Ukrainian
forces.
Safety Board director Tjibbe Joustra will present findings
on Tuesday first to victims' families, then to journalists at a
military base in Gilze-Rijen, where parts of the plane have been
brought from the crash site and reconstructed.
It is widely expected that the investigation will say the
plane was brought down by a Russian-made Buk missile, although
under rules governing international flight crash investigations,
the board does not have the authority to apportion blame.
Carefully worded preliminary findings by the board in
September 2014 said the plane had been brought down by "high
energy objects from outside the aircraft" -- presumably
shrapnel.
A separate Dutch-led international criminal investigation is
still going on, with prosecutor Fred Westerbeke saying he will
not rest until those responsible for downing MH17 are brought
before a judge.
However, prosecutors can not issue charges until a venue has
been decided. In July, Russia vetoed a Dutch proposal at the
United Nations to set up an international tribunal and the Dutch
government is now looking at other alternatives.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte has scheduled a press conference
Tuesday shortly after the findings are released.
Buk manufacturer Almaz-Antey has scheduled a separate press
conference on Tuesday at which it may attempt to discredit the
Safety Board findings.
Although the main focus of the Safety Board's investigation
was the crash's cause, the agency will also address several
other important questions surrounding the crash.
Among these will be why MH17's flight path took it over the
Ukraine conflict zone. Ukraine kept its airspace open to
passenger flights at an altitude deemed high enough to be safe,
and some airlines were still using it, but many routed traffic
around the area.
The victims were from the Netherlands, Malaysia, Australia,
Indonesia, Britain, Germany, Belgium, The Philippines, Canada
and New Zealand.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Richard Balmforth)