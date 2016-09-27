By Toby Sterling
| AMSTERDAM, Sept 28
AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 An international team of
prosecutors investigating the downing of a Malaysian airliner
over eastern Ukraine in 2014 will report findings on Wednesday
but are unlikely to bring charges against anyone, given legal
and political obstacles.
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was hit by a surface-to-air
missile while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur and all
298 people aboard, most of them Dutch citizens, were killed.
At the time of the disaster, Ukrainian government forces
were engaged in heavy fighting with pro-Russian separatists. The
Boeing 777 broke apart in midair, flinging wreckage over
several kilometres (miles) of fields in rebel-held territory.
The incident played a significant part in a decision by the
European Union and United States to impose sanctions on Russia
over the Ukraine conflict, and East-West tensions escalated to
levels not seen since the Cold War ended in 1990.
The team of prosecutors from the Netherlands, Australia,
Belgium, Malaysia and Ukraine planned a news conference at 1100
GMT to deliver conclusions "with regard to the weapon that was
used to bring down Flight MH17 and the precise location from
which this weapon was launched", a group statement said.
Ukrainian and Western officials, citing intelligence
intercepts, have blamed pro-Russian rebels for the incident.
Russia has always denied direct involvement in the Ukraine
conflict and rejects responsibility for the destruction of MH17.
A civilian investigation into the cause of the July 17, 2014
incident conducted by the Dutch Safety Board concluded last year
that the airliner had been downed by a Russian-made Buk missile
launched from eastern Ukraine.
But the board was not tasked with assigning blame, and
prosecutors must conduct their own investigation if evidence
assembled is ever to be used in court.
Dutch prosecutor Fred Westerbeke, head of the investigative
team, said earlier it had a "long list of persons of interest"
in the case and had been analysing airplane debris and
ballistics found at the scene.
Prosecutors could indicate on Tuesday what charges they are
considering bringing - for instance criminal negligence - but
unresolved legal questions may make this unlikely to happen.
In 2015 the Netherlands proposed a United Nations-backed
tribunal to prosecute the case, but Russia cast a veto in the
U.N. Security Council to block the motion.
Russia's U.N. ambassador said then that it was premature to
set up an international tribunal, and that for Western
supporters of the motion "political purposes were more important
... than practical objectives".
A visit by Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders to Moscow to
address the situation ended without result.
Prosecutors have sought legal assistance from Moscow since
October 2014, and visited in person for a week in July. "Russian
authorities have offered information in the past, but have not
answered all questions," they said in a statement at the time.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Mark Heinrich)