AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 A man whose cousin was killed in the downing of a Malaysian airliner in 2014 said on Tuesday international prosecutors had determined the missile was launched from territory held by pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Robby Oehlers, whose niece Daisy was killed in the crash, said investigators had identified 100 suspects in their investigation.

Family members were informed of the investigations' findings ahead of the media. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)