MOSCOW, Sept 9 Pro-Russian rebels do not have the military equipment that could bring down a passenger aircraft, Alexander Zakharchenko, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"I can say only one thing: we just don't have the (military) equipment which could bring down a passenger Boeing, including this Malaysian plane," he was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 broke apart over Ukraine due to the impact from a large number of fragments, the Dutch Safety Board said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)