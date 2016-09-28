KIEV, Sept 28 Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday hailed the findings by international prosecutors into the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine, saying it pointed to Russia's "direct involvement" in the air crash that killed 298 people.

The airliner was hit by a Russian-made Buk missile launched from a village held by pro-Moscow rebels fighting Ukrainian government forces, the investigating team reported on Wednesday.

The report is "an important milestone" in bringing to justice all those responsible for downing the aircraft, the Foreign Ministry said.

The findings challenge Moscow's suggestion that Malaysia Airlines flight 17, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in July 2014, was brought down by the Ukrainian military.

"This puts an end to all of Russia's attempts to discredit activities of the Joint Investigation Team and conclusions by spreading distorted or fabricated information," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)