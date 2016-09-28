MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russia's Defence Ministry said
the objectivity of the findings of an international
investigation into the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner in
eastern Ukraine were causing doubts, being based mainly on the
Internet and Ukraine's secret services.
No Russian air defence systems ever crossed into Ukraine
from Russia, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The airliner was hit by a Russian-made Buk missile launched
from a village held by pro-Moscow rebels fighting Ukrainian
government forces, the investigating team reported earlier on
Wednesday. All 298 people on board, most of them Dutch, were
killed.
