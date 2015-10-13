KIEV Oct 13 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk said on Tuesday he had no doubt Malaysian Airlines
flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine by Russian
special forces because "drunken separatists" could not have
operated the missile.
Yatseniuk made his charge shortly before publication of the
Dutch Safety Board's final report on its investigation into the
causes of the downing of MH17 over territory held by pro-Russia
rebels on July 17, 2014.
The long-awaited report said the plane was brought down by a
Russian-made Buk missile, but it did not say who may have fired
it. The crash killed all 298 people aboard, most
of them Dutch citizens.
"In our opinion it was carried out solely from territory
controlled by Russian fighters and there is no doubt that
drunken separatists are not able to operate Buk systems and this
means these systems were operated solely by professional Russian
soldiers," Yatseniuk told a government meeting.
Russia has denied Ukrainian and Western charges that it has
sent arms and men to help the separatists in the conflict.
The plane was shot down three months after fighting broke
out between Ukrainian forces and the separatists who are seeking
independence from the pro-European government in Kiev.
In its report, the Dutch Board blamed the crash on the
detonation of a warhead to the left of the aircraft's flight
cabin.
Experts and Western governments believe rebels shot down the
aircraft, possibly mistaking it for a Ukrainian military plane.
Moscow has offered alternative theories, including that it might
have been shot down by a Ukrainian fighter, or by Ukrainian
forces.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Richard Balmforth)